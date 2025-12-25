Haryana Schools To Remain Closed For Winter Break Till THIS Date- Check Details

The Haryana Government has announced the winter vacations of Tuesday. The winter vacations will begin from 1st January, 2026 to 15th January, 2026. The schools will reopen on 16th January, 2026. According to the official notification, The Directorate of School Education, students of classes 10th and 12th will be called for the practical examinations.

Changed School Timings In Haryana Schools

In view of ongoing cold weather and dense fog, the Directorate of Secondary Education has changed school timings across Haryana for the winter season.

The revised timings will remain in effect from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

Schools running in a single shift will now operate from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Schools with a double-shift system will function between 7:55 am and 5:15 pm.

The first shift in double-shift schools will be held from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm.

The second shift will run from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Directorate has directed all District Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and school principals to strictly follow these updated timings.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students, especially during early morning hours when temperatures are very low and fog reduces visibility.

Other School Holidays In The Month Of December

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) is a holiday on account of Christmas Day.

December 26, 2025 (Friday) will be a holiday to mark Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti.

December 27, 2025 (Saturday) will be observed as a holiday for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

These holidays will be followed by both government and private schools across the state.

However, schools may have minor variations in their internal academic calendars, so students and parents are advised to check with their respective institutions.