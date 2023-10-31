Haryana TET 2023 Exam Schedule Released At bseh.org.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

Haryana TET 2023: The Haryana TET examination date and notification have been released. The Haryana School Education Board has started registration for the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test). Interested candidates can register for HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 on the official website

Candidates who are interested in applying have time till 10th November 2023. The correction window will open from 11 November 2023 to 12 November and the admit card will be released on 24 November. BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana) also informed that the HTET 2023 Level 1,2 and 3 exams will be conducted in the first week of December.

Haryana TET 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Online Registration for HTET – 2023”

Click on the new registration and fill in all the required details

Submit all scanned document

Submit the examination fee

Submit the application and save it for future reference.

Candidates who are going to apply for HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test) for level one have to pay an online fee of Rs. 1000/-, for level two the application fee is Rs 1800/- and 2400 for all three levels. If the candidate belongs to the SC or physically handicapped category then they have to apply online with a fee of Rs 500, for level one Rs 900 for two levels, and Rs 1200 for all three levels.

Haryana TET 2023 Eligibility

HTET Eligibility varies for the post they are applying for. For the HTET and PGT posts, the candidates must have a B.Ed with at least 50% of the marks. For TGT a B.Ed and graduation in the respective subject. For TGT and PGT posts candidates must have a qualified senior secondary school with at least 50% of marks or should have applied for the two-year DEIEd course.