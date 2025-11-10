Haryana TET Result 2025 OUT At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download

Haryana TET Result 2025 OUT: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially declared the results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Result today, i.e. 10th November, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results through the official website, ie. bseh.org.in.

The HTET Examination took place on 30th and 31st July, 2025. The aim of conducting this exam is to fill the positions of Primary (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) across the government schools in Haryana. Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their mobile number and date of birth to access their result.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Haryana TET Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘Result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select the exam level, PRT or TGT or PGT.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like roll number, mobile number and date of birth.

Step 6: Your HTET 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result then download it for future reference.

Haryana TET Result 2025 OUT: What After the Result?

After the announcement of the results, candidates who qualify will be required to complete biometric verification in accordance with BSEH guidelines. Upon successful verification, they will be issued the HTET eligibility certificate. This certificate will enable them to apply for upcoming teaching positions, including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), in Haryana government schools. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.