Have passion for storytelling? Now you can earn with Pocket FM creator program besides YouTube, Instagram

In this digital era, if you love storytelling, you can have multiple ways to monetise your skills. While YouTube and Instagram handles can take months to monetise, there are platforms like Pocket FM that pay creators instantly. And if your storytelling attracts listeners, then you can multiply your earnings with rising popularity. Audio storytelling platform Pocket FM on Tuesday announced that its creator economy has surpassed Rs 300 crore. This means the platform paid that much money to the creator or generated that much revenue with the creators. This shows that the digital era holds immense potential for creators.

According to an Economic Times report, Pocket FM said more than 1% of its creators now earn over Rs 1 lakh a month. The platform said that its creators’ economy is projected to expand to Rs 1,000 crore by 2026, underscoring rapid growth in India’s digital content ecosystem.

The company said more than 10% of its monetised creators together earned over Rs 50 crore in 2025 alone. Over the past year, more than 3,00,000 creators published their first stories on the platform. With the rollout of AI-led creation tools, Pocket FM expects its creator base to scale to 1 million by 2026.

“Pocket FM’s AI Suite functions like an AI-powered writers’ room for serialised fiction. We have turned AI as job creator, instead of job taker. So far, we have helped over 300,000 first-time creators across India publish stories, generate income streams, and reach audiences beyond traditional publishing barriers,” said Prateek Dixit, Co-founder – Product, Tech and AI.

Co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak said the company’s vision is centred on human-led creativity supported by technology. “Our AI tools are designed to remove friction in the storytelling process, enabling creators from anywhere in India to produce professional-quality content and reach audiences at scale,” he said.

According to the company, nearly 90% of its creators are first-timers, with about 25% comprising students pursuing storytelling alongside their studies.

So, if you want to earn while following the passion of your storytelling, you can do so by joining the audio storytelling platform, besides doing so on YouTube or Instagram or your personal blogs. Pocket FM allows freelance writers to contribute stories that are turned into audio series. You can upload your resume and details on their dedicated writer/creator site. If selected, Pocket FM will review your submission and contact you with the next steps.