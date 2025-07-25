Having Plan B Doesn’t Mean You’re Quitting, It Reflects Maturity- Says Expert Sharing Insights On The Psychology Of UPSC Aspirants

Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams in India. And preparing for UPSC is not a game, it’s not just about studying, it's a constant battle of books, right strategy, relentless hours and most important- the unbreakable determination.

Behind the highlighters and notebooks, most aspirants carry quiet fears and they often find themselves doubting their potential. Am I good enough? What if I fail? What will my family think? Students have this constant pressure to meet expectations, sometimes self-imposed, sometimes external, but always overwhelming. Recognizing these emotions and talking about them is not weakness; it’s the first step toward strength.

With the insights of B. Singh, CMD, Next IAS & MADE EASY Group, we will delve deeper into the psychology of the UPSC aspirants and explore how emotional resilience, strategic rest, and mental preparedness play a crucial role in their journey to success.

Burnout Has a Quit Face

“Burnout can be subtle. Students might still attend classes regularly, but you’ll notice a change—constant fatigue, irritability, lack of motivation, or trouble focusing during study hours” Singh says. It's a gentle reminder that showing up doesn't always mean someone is okay. And friends, mentors, and family members must be sensitive to these signals and pay attention.

Additionally, there's a myth that UPSC success depends on clocking 10-12 study hours daily and candidates often feel guilty for resting or they think that they are wasting time. But Singh challenges this, he says that “If you feel guilty resting, remind yourself you're recharging, which directly contributes to your performance. You’re not losing time; you're investing in your success.”

Stop Comparing Yourself To Others

In the age of social media and toppers’ testimonials, many aspirants fall into the trap of comparison. Singh advises students to “take regular digital detoxes, maintain gratitude journals, and participate in supportive, smaller groups rather than competitive forums. These practices help them stay grounded, realistic, and emotionally balanced.”

Singh’s Views On Having Plan B

“Emotionally preparing for a ‘Plan B’ is essential. It doesn't indicate pessimism; rather, it shows maturity and readiness. Emotionally accepting different outcomes reduces anxiety, builds resilience, and ensures you're well-prepared mentally for any scenario that unfolds.” Many students hesitate to think about alternatives, fearing it might dilute their focus. But Singh suggests that having an emotional ‘Plan B’ isn’t a sign of giving up, it’s a sign of maturity.

UPSC is more than an exam, it’s a transformation. It shapes discipline, maturity, and emotional intelligence. You may or may not walk away with a rank, but you will always walk away stronger, wiser, and more prepared for the world. The true efforts are never wasted, it becomes the foundation of who you are becoming. Every sleepless night, every anxious moment, and every small victory contributes to a much bigger picture. It’s about becoming the kind of person who’s ready for anything life throws your way. And that, in itself, is a success worth striving for.