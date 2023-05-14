HBSE 10th & 12th Result 2023: Haryana Board Result To Be Declared Today On bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is likely to announce the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th results today, May 14, according to reports. HBSE 10th result 2023 and HBSE 12th result 2023 will be declared for over 5 lakh students on the official website, bseh.org.in. Students will have to enter roll number and date of birth to access the HBSE board result 2023 link. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, once the direct link is active. HBSE will declare the result for all three streams of Class 12.

The board held HBSE re-exam for Class 10 and 12 for subjects cancelled in some exam centers due to use of unfair means. The Haryana Board re-exams were held from March 29 to 31.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in 2023.

- Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

- Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

- HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates to pass the HBSE Classes 10 and 12 examination 2023, have to score at least 33 percent marks. And, those who will not be satisfied with their scores can get their answer sheets recked accordingly. Students will be notified of the same.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Credentials Required To Download Marksheet

To access the Haryana Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to enter their roll number and other requested information on the portal.