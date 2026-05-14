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NewsEducationHBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Live at bseh.org.in: How to download scorecard toppers via Digilocker Umang app
HBSE 10TH RESULT 2026

HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Live at bseh.org.in: How to download scorecard toppers via Digilocker Umang app

HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, is all set to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today at 12 pm. Once the results are out, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Live at bseh.org.in: How to download scorecard toppers via Digilocker Umang appHBSE 10th Result 2026

HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, is all set to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today at 12 pm. Once the results are out, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website.

How to check HBSE 10th results 2026 via official website

1. Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Select the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link

3. Enter your login information

4. Submit the details

5. Download the provisional marksheet

Steps to check HBSE 10th results 2026 at DigiLocker

1. Go to the DigiLocker app or website

2. Sign in with your mobile number

3. Select the HBSE Result link

4. Enter the required credentials

5. Check your marksheet and download it for future use

Official website to check HBSE class 10th result 2026

bseh.org.in.

Alternative ways to check HBSE Class 10th result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

3. UMANG app

Check the HBSE Class 10th result 2026 through SMS

1. Go to the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type RESULTHB10.

3. You will receive your scorecard.

4. Check your marksheet carefully and download.

Passing marks criteria

Students need to score at least 33% marks in the HBSE Class 10th 2026 exam to pass.

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