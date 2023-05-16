HBSE Board Result 2023: Haryana Class 10th Result Out, Website Crashed- Steps To Check Marks Via SMS, DigiLocker

HBSE Board Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th results today, May 15, according to reports. HBSE 10th result 2023 and HBSE 12th result 2023 will be declared for over 5 lakh students on the official website, bseh.org.in. Students will have to enter roll number and date of birth to access the HBSE board result 2023 link. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, once the direct link is active. HBSE will declare the result for all three streams of Class 12.

The board held HBSE re-exam for Class 10 and 12 for subjects cancelled in some exam centers due to use of unfair means. The Haryana Board re-exams were held from March 29 to 31.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 results 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in 2023.

- Click on the ‘HBSE 10th OR 12th result 2023’ download link.

- Enter the roll number and date of birth as on the Haryana Board exam admit card.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to enter details.

- HBSE 10th, 12th Class results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the Haryana Board provisional mark sheet for future use.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th And 12th Results 2023: Here's How To Check Via SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263. While for the class 12th, students should follow this format- To get BSEH 12th Result 2023 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB12, and sent it to 56263.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th And 12th Results 2023: Here's How To Check Scorecard Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose HBSE 10th or class 12th

Step 6: Choose the HBSE 10th or class 12th exam result 2023 category.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates to pass the HBSE Classes 10 and 12 examination 2023, have to score at least 33 percent marks. And, those who will not be satisfied with their scores can get their answer sheets recked accordingly. Students will be notified of the same.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Credentials Required To Download Marksheet

To access the Haryana Class 10 and 12 results, students will have to enter their roll number and other requested information on the portal.