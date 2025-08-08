HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Released At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has officially announced the results of class 10th compartment exam today, i.e. 8th August, 2205. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10th compartment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in after the release.

To view their results, students must enter their login credentials. The supplementary exams are held for those who either did not pass the regular board exams or want to improve their existing scores. The HBSE Supplementary exams were conducted between 5th July, 2025 to 24th July, 2025. Students will also be able to check their scores through SMS.

Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the score card, like their name, date of birth, roll number, their father’s and mother’s name, total marks secured by them, marks secured in each subject, enrollment number and their total GPA carefully.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Haryana Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 link you will find on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the marks and download it for future reference.

HBSE declared the result of the regular class 10th board result on 17th May, 2025 this year and the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 92.49 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was 94.06 per cent and the pass percentage of male students was 91.07 per cent for class 10. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.