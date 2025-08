HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At bseh.org.in- Check Details Here

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will announce the results of class 10th compartment exam soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10th compartment exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in after the release.

Students will have to enter their login credentials to access their result. Supplementary exams are conducted for students who could not clear the regular board exams or wish to improve their scores. The HBSE Supplementary exams took place from 5th July, 2025 to 14th July, 2025. Students will also be able to check their marks via SMS.

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: You will find the link of Haryana Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the marks and download it for future reference.

HBSE released the result of the regular class 10th board result on 17th May, 2025 this year and the overall pass percentage of class 10th stood at 92.49 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was 94.06 per cent and the pass percentage of male students was 91.07 per cent. Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the score card, like their name, date of birth, roll number, their father’s and mother’s name, total marks secured by them, marks secured in each subject, enrollment number and their total GPA carefully. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.