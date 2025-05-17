HBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Haryana Board Result DECLARED At bseh.org.in- 92.49% Students Pass

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of School Education (BSEH) has officially released the class 10th result today, i.e 17th May, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10th examination can now check their results through the official BSEH website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

To access the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the scorecard, without it they won't be able to dowload their result. The class 10th Haryana board examination took place from the 28th February, 2025 to 19th March, 2025 in a single shift from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM across various centres around the state.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Scorecard

(Direct Link will be activated later)

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage Of This Year

The overall pass percentage of Haryana Board class 10th Result stands at 92.49 per cent this year. A total of 2,71,499 students have appeared for the examination out of which 2,51,110 students passed the exams. A total of 1,29,249 girls appeared for the examination, out of which 1,21,566 girls passed. The pass percentage of female students stands at 94.0 per cent, while total of 1,42,250 boys appeared this year and 1,29,544 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates is 91.07 per cent this year.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check The Result

Step 1- Go to the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “BSEH 10th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details of yours like your roll number, date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission your Haryana board class 10th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your score and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Past Year Trends

Last year, the HBSE class 10th result was declared on 12th May, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of Haryana board class 10th stood at 95.22 per cent last year. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.