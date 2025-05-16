HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Haryana Board Result To Be Declared Soon At bseh.org.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of School Education (BSEH) is set to release the class 10th result soon. However, the board has not released any official dates for the result announcement yet. All the students who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10th examination will be able to check their results through the official BSEH website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

To access the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the scorecard. The class 10th Haryana board examination took place from the 28th February, 2025 to 19th March, 2025 in a single shift from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM across various centres around the state.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to Check The Result

Step 1- Go to the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “BSEH 10th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details of yours like your roll number, date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission your Haryana board class 10th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your score and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format- “HP10(Your Roll Number)”

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750.

Step 4- Your Haryana Board class 10th result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

Last year, the HBSE class 10th result was declared on 12th May, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of Haryana board class 10th stood at 95.22 per cent last year. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.