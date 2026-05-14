Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047362https://zeenews.india.com/education/hbse-class-10th-result-2026-out-at-bseh-org-in-check-pass-percentage-scorecard-and-merit-list-3047362.html
NewsEducationHBSE Class 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list
HBSE 10TH RESULT 2026

HBSE Class 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list

HBSE 10th Result 2026:The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Students can now access their marksheets online through the official website bseh.org.in. The results have been officially released by the board chairman. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future use.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026.
  • Students can now able to access their marksheet through the official website - bseh.org.in
  • Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future use.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HBSE Class 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit listHBSE 10th Result 2026 out

HBSE 10th Result 2026: The wait is finally over. The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Students can now able to access their marksheet through the official website - bseh.org.in

Also Read: WBCHSE Class 12th result 2026 OUT at result.wb.gov.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list

Login credentials required to check HBSE class 10th result 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Roll Number

2. Date of Birth

How to download HBSE 10th results 2026 via official website

1. Go to the official website - bseh.org.in

2. Choose the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click the submit button

5. Download your marksheet

Other ways to check HBSE class 10th result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

Overall Pass Percentage

This year, 89.60% students passed.

Steps to download HBSE 10th results 2026 via DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker website

2. Log in with your registered phone number

3. Choose the HBSE Class 10th Result link

4. Enter your login details

5. Check your marksheet carefully

6. Download and save it for the future

Also Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Live: WB Class 12th result to be declared today at 10.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard from result.wb.gov.in

Download HBSE Class 10th marksheet through SMS

1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

2. Type RESULTHB10 with your roll number.

3. Send the message to 56263.

4. Receive your subject-wise marks

The declaration of the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has brought relief and excitement for students across Haryana. With the result now available at bseh.org.in, candidates can check their pass percentage, download their scorecards, and review the merit list. Students are advised to keep a copy of their marksheet safely and stay updated with the official website for re-evaluation, compartment exams, and admission-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI Director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension
Vijay
Did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay surrender before anti-Santana agenda?
Iran
Working on safe passage of more Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz: Iran
West Bengal
Yogi-like bulldozer action in Bengal? Govt vows action against illegal houses
Glowing skin
Effective De Tan Face Packs From Amazon For Clear And Bright Skin
Karnataka Hijab ban row
Karnataka revokes hijab ban, allows religious symbols with uniform in class
assam flood relief
Indian Army, SDRF conduct massive flood relief drill in Assam ahead of monsoon
Jammu and Kashmir
Liquor row in Kashmir intensifies as political parties, clerics demand ban
Kerala
Congress finalises Kerala CM name; announcement tomorrow, says Jairam Ramesh
Amul
Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, new rates from May 14