HBSE Class 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list
HBSE 10th Result 2026:The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Students can now access their marksheets online through the official website bseh.org.in. The results have been officially released by the board chairman. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future use.
- The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026.
- Students can now able to access their marksheet through the official website - bseh.org.in
- Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future use.
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HBSE 10th Result 2026: The wait is finally over. The chairman of the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has declared the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Students can now able to access their marksheet through the official website - bseh.org.in
Also Read: WBCHSE Class 12th result 2026 OUT at result.wb.gov.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list
Login credentials required to check HBSE class 10th result 2026
1. Roll Number
2. Date of Birth
How to download HBSE 10th results 2026 via official website
1. Go to the official website - bseh.org.in
2. Choose the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link
3. Enter your login credentials
4. Click the submit button
5. Download your marksheet
Other ways to check HBSE class 10th result 2026
1. DigiLocker
2. SMS
Overall Pass Percentage
This year, 89.60% students passed.
Steps to download HBSE 10th results 2026 via DigiLocker
1. Visit the DigiLocker website
2. Log in with your registered phone number
3. Choose the HBSE Class 10th Result link
4. Enter your login details
5. Check your marksheet carefully
6. Download and save it for the future
Also Read: WBCHSE HS Result 2026 Live: WB Class 12th result to be declared today at 10.30 AM; Check how to download scorecard from result.wb.gov.in
Download HBSE Class 10th marksheet through SMS
1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
2. Type RESULTHB10 with your roll number.
3. Send the message to 56263.
4. Receive your subject-wise marks
The declaration of the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has brought relief and excitement for students across Haryana. With the result now available at bseh.org.in, candidates can check their pass percentage, download their scorecards, and review the merit list. Students are advised to keep a copy of their marksheet safely and stay updated with the official website for re-evaluation, compartment exams, and admission-related updates.
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