HBSE Board Result 2025: Class 12th Result DECLARED At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) declared the HBSE Class 12 Result 2025 on May 13 at 10 am. The results have been released for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their scores on the official BSEH website: bseh.org.in. Students can check their scores and download the marksheet using their roll number (as mentioned on the admit card) and date of birth. The HBSE Class 12 marksheet will show subject-wise marks.

It’s important to note that the online scorecard is provisional. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. The digital marksheet will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, and the marks obtained in each subject.

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click the link for ‘HBSE Class 12 Result 2025’.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

The Class 12 result will appear on your screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Last year, the Haryana Board declared the Class 12 results on April 30. A total of 2,13,504 students appeared for the HBSE 2024 exams, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.31%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass rate of 88.14%.

As per the board’s data, Mahendragarh district stood out as the best-performing district in the state. In 2023, 2,63,409 students took the Class 12 exams, achieving an overall pass percentage of 81.65%. That year, girls once again outperformed boys with a pass rate of 87.11% compared to 76.43% for boys.