HBSE Class 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS
Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: Sometimes, official websites may face downtime. In such cases, students can use alternative methods to check their results, scroll details below.
Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, is likely to release the Class 12 board exam results today, May 13. Officials have indicated that the Class 10 results are expected to be declared by May 15. Once the Class 12 results are out, students can visit the official website — bseh.org.in — to check and download their scorecards. To access the marksheet, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth as per their admit card.
To pass the HBSE Class 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical components. This passing criteria applies to all streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts.
Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS
Students who do not have consistent internet access can still view their HBSE Class 12 results through SMS. Simply type RESULTHB12 (your roll number) and send it to 56263. This method provides a fast and dependable way to access results, particularly helpful for those in remote or rural parts of Haryana.
HBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard
Student's name
Roll Number
District
Category
Stream
Marks obtained in theory and practical subjects
Result Status
Grade obtained
CGPA
Subjects in which a student appeared/ opted for the exams
Total Marks obtained
Last year, the Haryana Board declared the Class 12 results on April 30. A total of 2,13,504 students appeared for the HBSE 2024 exams, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.31%. Girls performed better than boys with a pass rate of 88.14%
