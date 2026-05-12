HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: Deepika Secures 1st rank with 499/500 marks, check complete merit list

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) has officially announced the Class 12 Result 2026 for Senior Secondary Academic examinations conducted in February and March. Students across the state can now check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in. And the numbers this year tell an interesting story.

Also Read: NEET 2026 Result cancellation update: Will NTA conduct re-exam and change exam centres for students?

The Overall Pass Percentage

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A total of 2,42,856 students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 exams this year. Of those, 2,05,618 passed. 10,498 didn't make it through. The overall pass percentage landed at 84.67% - a solid result by any measure.

Girls Pull Ahead Again

It's becoming a pattern, and 2026 is no exception. Girls outperformed boys by a clear margin.

Boys: 81.45%

Girls: 87.97%

That's a gap of 6.52 percentage points. Not a narrow lead - a consistent, meaningful difference that's now showing up year after year.

Which Stream Did Best?

Science students came out on top across all three streams:-

Science: 90.08%

Commerce: 88.20%

Arts: 82.60%

Science led by a comfortable margin. Commerce held its own in second. Arts, while lower, still cleared the 80% mark.

Rural vs Urban — Closer Than You'd Think

This one's worth noting. The gap between rural and urban student performance was remarkably small in 2026, and rural students actually edged ahead.

Rural: 84.98%

Urban: 83.91%

A difference of just over one percentage point. Rural students performing slightly better than their urban counterparts is a result that deserves recognition.

Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in: Check how to download Haryana Board Class 12th result marksheet toppers

Toppers List 2026

Deepika claimed the top spot in Haryana with an extraordinary score of 499 out of 500.

Rank Name Marks School 1 Deepika 499/500 Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Chillar (Rewari) 2 Udita 498/500 Vishvavara Kanya Gurukul, Rurki (Rohtak) 3 Yogita 497/500 Shiksha Bharti Global School, Budain (Jind) 4 Muskan 497/500 Gyan Bharti Public School, Dhamtan Sahib (Jind)

All four toppers are girls. That says something on its own.

Not Happy With Your Marks? Here's What to Do

HBSE has kept the re-checking and re-evaluation window open for 20 days from the date of result declaration. If your scorecard doesn't reflect what you expected, you can apply online through the official website. The board is also expected to release details about compartment exams, original mark sheets, and certificates in the coming days so keep checking the portal.

84.67% overall. Girls leading by over six points. Science topping every stream. Rural students holding their own against urban ones. The Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2026 reflects genuine effort from students and schools across the state. Check your scorecard carefully, look into re-evaluation if needed, and start planning your next steps for admissions.