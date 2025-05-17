HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2025 OUT: bseh.org.in Down? Here’s How To Check Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of School Education (BSEH) has officially released the class 10th result today, i.e. 17th May, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the Haryana Board class 10th examination can now check their results through the official BSEH website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

To access the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the scorecard. The class 10th Haryana board examination took place from the 28th February, 2025 to 19th March, 2025 in a single shift from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM across various centres around the state.

The overall pass percentage of Haryana Board class 10th Result stands at 92.49 per cent this year. A total of 2,71,499 students have appeared for the examination out of which 2,51,110 students passed the exams. A total of 1,29,249 girls appeared for the examination, out of which 1,21,566 girls passed. The pass percentage of female students stands at 94.0 per cent, while total of 1,42,250 boys appeared this year and 1,29,544 passed. The pass percentage of male candidates is 91.07 per cent this year.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format- “HP10(Your Roll Number)”

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750.

Step 4- Your Haryana Board class 10th result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

HBSE Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website- results.digilocker.gov.in or open the application.

Step 2- Login into your account by using your Aadhar card number or registered mobile number.

Step 3- Find the education section and then select your board- “The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)”

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours correctly.

Step 5- Download the marks memo of your Haryana Board Class 10th Result.

Last year, the HBSE class 10th result was declared on 12th May, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of Haryana board class 10th stood at 95.22 per cent last year. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.