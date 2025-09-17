HBSE September Admit Cards 2025 Released At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

HBSE September Admit Cards 2025: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has issued the admit cards for the September 2025 examinations. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, bseh.org.in. The admit cards have been released for several categories of exams, including Secondary and Senior Secondary (Regular and Open School) for reappear, compartment, additional subjects, mercy chance, as well as full or partial marks improvement. They are also available for D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) first and second-year regular, reappear, and mercy chance exams.

The September 2025 examinations are scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 21, 2025, in the afternoon session, beginning at 2 pm. Students can view the complete subject-wise timetable on the HBSE official website.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

HBSE September Admit Cards 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Select the appropriate link for your exam — Download Admit Card for D.El.Ed September 2025 or Download Admit Card for Secondary/Senior Secondary (HOS) September 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number, or name as required.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your admit card.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future use.

Students are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. They must carefully verify details such as name, photograph, roll number, subject codes, and exam centre mentioned on the admit card. It is advisable to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time. In case of any errors, candidates should promptly contact their school authorities or the HBSE for corrections.

With the admit cards released, candidates are strongly advised to download them at the earliest and review all details to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.