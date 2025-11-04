Advertisement
HBSE SEPTEMBER RESULT 2025

HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result OUT At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially declared the results for the HBSE September 2025 for class 10th and 12th at bseh.org.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result OUT At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download HereHBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result OUT At bseh.org.in- Direct Link Here

HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result Out: The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially declared the results for the HBSE September 2025 for class 10th and 12th. All the students who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

The official notice says, “The results of the candidates who appeared for the Secondary (Open School) Examination in September 2025 under CTP/OCTP/Re-Appear/Partial Improvement/Full Improvement/Additional Category/Mercy Chance have been declared on 03.11.2025. Candidates can check their results on the link provided on the Board's official website www.bseh.org.in."

HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result Out; Direct Link to Check the Class 10 Result

HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result Out; Direct Link to Check the Class 12 Result

