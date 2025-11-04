HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result OUT At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

HBSE September Class 10, 12 2025 Result Out: The Board of School Education, Haryana has officially declared the results for the HBSE September 2025 for class 10th and 12th. All the students who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. bseh.org.in.

The official notice says, “The results of the candidates who appeared for the Secondary (Open School) Examination in September 2025 under CTP/OCTP/Re-Appear/Partial Improvement/Full Improvement/Additional Category/Mercy Chance have been declared on 03.11.2025. Candidates can check their results on the link provided on the Board's official website www.bseh.org.in."