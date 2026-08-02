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Himachal’s 7-year-old publishes two storybooks, dreams of becoming author

According to the school, Vanya has already begun working on her third storybook, which is expected to be published in the near future, signalling that her literary journey has only just begun.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Himachal’s 7-year-old publishes two storybooks, dreams of becoming author

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Himachal’s 7-year-old publishes two storybooks, dreams of becoming author
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