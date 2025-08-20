Himachal School Holidays: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life, Schools And Colleges Closed In Several Districts

Heavy rainfall has disrupted daily life in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in some areas of Una, Kullu, and Mandi districts, officials said on Wednesday. In Una, educational institutions in the Amb and Gagret subdivisions were shut as a precaution. Similar directions were issued for Manali and Banjar in Kullu, as well as parts of Mandi district, following reports of flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, according to PTI reports.

Heavy downpour in THESE areas

In Kullu, heavy rain caused flash floods in the Shastri Nagar Nallah, which damaged houses and vehicles. People were scared, but no lives were lost, said Kullu Municipal Council president Mahant Gopal Dass. On Monday night, cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides washed away a footbridge in Silbhudhani village of Mandi district, officials said. Streams like Bhubu and Kungri are also overflowing in the area. Because of this, schools in nearby villages were kept closed on Wednesday to keep students safe.

Roads blocked in Kullu

A total of 362 roads, including three national highways, were shut for traffic in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre reported. Among these, 183 roads were blocked in Mandi district and 105 in Kullu. Landslides caused by heavy rainfall led to the closure of National Highway 21 (Mandi-Kullu road), the Mandi-Jogindernagar road, and the Aut-Sainj road.

Several parts of the state have been receiving intermittent rainfall since Tuesday evening. Bharwain in Una recorded the highest rainfall at 68 mm, followed by 63.4 mm in Dehra Gopipur, 60.4 mm in Palampur, 60 mm in Guler, 56 mm in Solan, 50.8 mm in Bilaspur, and 47.2 mm in Jubbarhatti, according to the weather department. Other regions also witnessed significant rainfall, including 46.6 mm in Naina Devi, 40 mm in Nadaun, 38 mm in Jogindernagar, 37.4 mm in Nagrota Surian, and 36.4 mm in Sujanpur Tira.

Orange alert issued in isolated areas of Himachal

The local weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh from August 24 to 26. A yellow alert for heavy rain has also been issued for August 23. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 550 electricity transformers and 132 water supply schemes have been affected due to the rains.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has suffered losses worth ₹2,211 crore because of rain-related incidents, officials said. So far, Himachal has reported 74 flash floods, 38 cloudbursts, and 72 major landslides, with 143 deaths and 37 people still missing. The state has recorded 634.9 mm of rainfall this monsoon season (June 1 to August 20), compared to the average of 543.6 mm — an excess of 17 per cent.