/Himachal writes new chapter with 99.55% literacy, becomes 2nd most literate state in India

Himachal Pradesh picked up a national honour in New Delhi on the occasion of International Literacy Day this week, recognising the state's climb to a 99.55 per cent literacy rate, the second highest in the country, just behind Goa's 99.7 per cent.
Education Minister Rohit Thakur received the award on the state's behalf at a function organised by the Ministry of Education. He called the moment a proud one for Himachal, especially given how far the state has come.
Right after Independence, in 1951, its literacy rate was under 8 per cent among the lowest in India at the time.
That number climbed steadily over the decades: past 20 per cent by the 1960s, above 40 per cent by the early 1980s, crossing 60 per cent in the 1990s, and reaching roughly 83 per cent by the 2011 Census.
Last year, on September 8, 2025, the state was formally declared "fully literate" with a rate of 99.3 per cent.
This year's figure of 99.55 per cent takes it a step further.
Thakur credited the improvement to the New India Literacy Programme, known as ULLAS, which rolled out in Himachal in 2023-24 and now runs across all 12 districts of the state. Nearly 95,000 learners have been registered under the scheme, supported by more than 19,000 trained volunteer teachers.
The state has also run three rounds of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Tests to track how learners are actually progressing the most recent round saw a pass rate above 98 per cent. Beyond basic literacy, Himachal has also shown gains in broader learning outcomes.
According to national assessments such as NAS/PARAKH, the state now ranks fifth in the country on learning outcomes, a sharp rise from 21st place in 2021.
Thakur pointed to a longer history behind the numbers, noting that the groundwork was laid decades ago under the state's first Chief Minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, when Himachal, despite limited resources, devoted a large share of its budget to education through the 1960s and 70s.
He thanked teachers, volunteers, students and officials for sustaining that effort over the years.
Looking ahead, the state government has set its sights on reaching 100 per cent literacy by 2026-27, with a growing focus on digital literacy and vocational skills alongside traditional reading and writing instruction.
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