Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Himachal writes new chapter with 99.55% literacy, becomes 2nd most literate state in India

Himachal writes new chapter with 99.55% literacy, becomes 2nd most literate state in India

Right after Independence, in 1951, its literacy rate was under 8 per cent among the lowest in India at the time.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Himachal writes new chapter with 99.55% literacy, becomes 2nd most literate state in India

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Himachal writes new chapter with 99.55% literacy, becomes 2nd most literate state in India
2
3
4
5