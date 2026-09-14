Highlighting the multilingual culture of Maharashtra, he said, "Marathi is certainly respected here, and it should be. It was our PM Modi who granted Marathi the status of a classical language. However, when you come to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land, it has flourished, been respected, and accepted along with many other languages, including Konkani, Gujarati, Sindhi, Hindi, and Kannada...Maharashtra is the largest multilingual state."