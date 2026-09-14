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Hindi diwas 2026: Amit Shah hails hindi as India's connecting thread

Addressing the Sixth All India Official Language Conference held in Navi Mumbai as part of Hindi Day 2026 celebrations, Shah emphasised the government's commitment to promoting Hindi in education. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Hindi diwas 2026: Amit Shah hails hindi as India's connecting thread

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