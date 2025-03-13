Holi School Holidays: Schools To Remain Shut For 3 Days In THESE States – Check Details

Holi School Holiday: Holi will be celebrated on March 14 this year in most parts of India. As the festival is significant, schools in many regions will remain closed. While Holi is enjoyed across the country, states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi usually start preparations a week in advance. Most schools will remain closed for the festival of colours. However, many students are uncertain about the exact duration of the holiday. The holiday schedule varies by state, with some having a two-day break, while others may have a longer holiday.

Holi 2025: School Holidays in Different States

Let's take a look at how many days schools will remain closed for Holi in different states.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will be closed on March 13 and 14. Since many schools in Delhi follow a five-day workweek, students might get an extended break until March 16, making it a four-day holiday.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan celebrates Holi with great enthusiasm. Schools in the state are expected to remain closed for three days. However, students should check with their school for official confirmation.

Uttar Pradesh

Holi is especially important in cities like Mathura and Vrindavan. Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on March 13 and 14.

Bihar and Jharkhand

Both Bihar and Jharkhand celebrate Holi with great joy. Schools in these states will also have a two-day holiday.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, schools in cities like Bhopal and Indore will remain closed on March 13 and 14 for Holi.

Punjab and Haryana

Both Punjab and Haryana will observe a two-day school holiday for Holi celebrations.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Telangana government has officially declared March 14 as a holiday for all schools and colleges. Since March 15 falls on a Saturday, some institutions may offer a half-day or an extra holiday, giving students a three-day break, including Sunday.

Karnataka and Other States

School holiday schedules depend on state government decisions. While Karnataka and several other states usually declare Holi as a holiday, the exact number of days off may vary.