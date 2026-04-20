How NTA calculates AIR and normalises marks in JEE Main

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), conducted by the National Testing Agency, is held in multiple sessions and shifts every year. Since the difficulty level of each shift may vary, NTA follows a normalisation process to ensure fairness for all candidates. Based on this process, percentile scores and All India Rank (AIR) are calculated.

What is Normalisation in JEE Main?

Normalisation is a statistical method used to adjust marks across different exam shifts. Because students write the exam on different days and times, the level of difficulty is not exactly the same in every shift.

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To avoid giving an unfair advantage or disadvantage, NTA does not directly use raw marks for ranking. Instead, it converts marks into percentile scores, which reflect a candidate’s performance relative to others in the same shift.

How Percentile Score is Calculated

The percentile in exams like JEE Main is calculated by comparing a candidate’s performance with that of other candidates who appeared in the same shift. It shows the percentage of students who scored equal to or less than a particular candidate.

In simple terms, to calculate a percentile, the number of candidates who scored less than or equal to your marks is divided by the total number of candidates in your shift. This value is then multiplied by 100 to get the percentile score.

For example, if you performed better than 90 out of 100 students in your shift, your percentile would be 90. This means you scored higher than 90% of the candidates who appeared in that session.

Unlike percentage, percentile does not reflect how many marks you scored out of the total. Instead, it indicates your relative position among all test-takers in that particular shift.

NTA calculates:

Overall percentile score

Subject-wise percentile (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Why Normalisation is Important

Since some shifts may be tougher than others:

A lower raw score in a difficult shift can result in a higher percentile

A higher raw score in an easier shift may result in a lower percentile

This system ensures that all candidates are evaluated on a common scale, regardless of the difficulty level of their paper.

How Best Score is Considered

JEE Main is conducted in multiple sessions (usually January and April). If a candidate appears in both:

The best percentile score among all attempts is considered

This gives students a chance to improve their performance

How All India Rank (AIR) is Calculated

After normalisation, NTA prepares a combined merit list of all candidates based on their final percentile scores.

Candidates are arranged in descending order of percentile

The highest percentile gets Rank 1

Lower percentiles receive proportionally lower ranks

The AIR is the basis for admissions into engineering institutes and eligibility for JEE Advanced.

Tie-Breaking Rules in JEE Main

If two or more candidates obtain the same percentile, NTA applies tie-breaking rules in the following order:

Higher percentile in Mathematics

Higher percentile in Physics

Higher percentile in Chemistry

Older candidate gets preference

Application number (as last criterion)

Why Marks and Percentiles May Differ

Students often find that similar marks lead to different percentiles. This is because:

The percentile depends on the performance of all candidates in a shift

It is a relative measure, not an absolute score

Therefore, rank depends not only on marks but also on competition.

Role of AIR in Admissions

The final AIR is used for:

Admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs

Participation in JoSAA counselling

Shortlisting candidates for further rounds

The normalisation process adopted by NTA ensures fairness in a multi-session exam like JEE Main. By converting raw marks into percentile scores and then assigning ranks, it creates a level playing field for all candidates, regardless of the shift they appeared in.