How This Man Is Helping Common People Of India Undertake Entrepreneurial Journey

India is the world's most populous country. It's a place for billions of inspiring minds who are striving to do things differently. And to give a direction to those aspiring minds, a book was launched in September this year. Titled Middle of Diamond India and authored by Shashank Mani, the book attempts to shift the economic, social and political centre of gravity of India from the elite to those whom the author defines as "the emerging middle."

Through his best-selling book Middle of Diamond India, Shashank Mani proposes a revolutionary idea - that India has long ignored its largest and most talented segment, the citizens in the medium and small towns - India's Middle. The book unearths the hidden stories of those in the Middle, who have been long overlooked owing to their location and language barrier. The book argues that by recognizing and awakening the entrepreneurial vitality of those in the Middle, India can create millions of success stories and catapult the nation's economy.

"My book shifts the common phrase Bottom of the Pyramid to Middle of the Diamond, and it argues that this new way of looking at India is more empowering," said the author Shashank Mani, who quit his job as a partner with Price Waterhouse. "The book suggests that the act of shining diamond-shaped India is through a mindset of udyamita, which is a definition wider than the word entrepreneurship. It is a moral force as potent as satyagrah or sarvodya," he added.

Shashank Mani is the founder of the Jagriti Yatra and the Jagriti Enterprise Centre -Purvanchal (JECP). For the uninitiated, the Jagriti Yatra is an annual fifteen-day train journey, the world's largest entrepreneurial one, to the four corners of India. Shashank now lives and works in his ancestral village Barpar in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The book, Middle of Diamond India, also makes an ardent case for India and its Middle leading to the creation of a new modernity that is in sync with our culture and will lead to an environmentally sustainable path for development which can also be helpful for other developing countries. The book also proposes a Banyan Revolution that will take the concept of udyamita and spread it through a methodical process of 4 dhams, a proposed Middle of Diamond Institute as well as offices in each of the 240 districts in the Middle to create a renaissance as India turns 100.