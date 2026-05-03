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NewsEducationHP Bose result 2026: Class 12th results to be out tomorrow at 11 AM, check how to download scorecard
HP BOSE RESULT 2026

HP Bose result 2026: Class 12th results to be out tomorrow at 11 AM, check how to download scorecard

HPBOSE result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be declaring class 12th results tomorrow at 11 AM. Students appeared for the exams will be able to check their results at hpbose.org using their login details.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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HP Bose result 2026: Class 12th results to be out tomorrow at 11 AM, check how to download scorecardHP BOSE result2026

HPBOSE result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is set to announce the HPBOSE result 2026 12th on May 4, 2026. As per official confirmation, the results will be declared at 11 am for all major streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. 

Along with the results, the boards is expected to release additional details, including overall pass percentage, toppers list, and other performance statistics during the official announcement. 

Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website by entering their roll number. The online marksheet will include key details such as subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. 

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Also Read: CBSE class 12th result 2026

Where to check HPBOSE result 2026?

Students who have appeared for the HPBOSE exam 2026, will be able to check their results on the official website  hpbose.org. To check the results, students will need their login details which will contain roll number and password.

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How to check HPBOSE result?

Once the result is out, students can follow these steps to check the Class 12 result of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education:

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE.
  2. Click on the link for “Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage.
  3. Enter your roll number in the required field.
  4. Submit the details to view your result.
  5. Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.

Students should keep their admit card handy to ensure they enter the correct details while checking the result.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in offline (written) mode. The exams were held in a single shift each day from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a duration of three hours. Additionally, students were given 15 minutes at the beginning of the exam to read the question paper and clarify any doubts.

 

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