HP TET June 2025 Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HP TET 2025: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has officially declared the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 today, August 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. To access and download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number and application number in the login portal.

The HP TET 2025 was conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions across various categories. The examination covered eight major categories — Language Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical, Junior Basic Training (JBT), Shastri, and Urdu. The test was held on multiple dates — June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14, 2025 — at designated exam centres across the state.

HP TET 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘HP TET 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or application number in the given fields.

Step 4: Your HP TET 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

In HPTET 2025, candidates from the General category must score at least 60 per cent to qualify, while the minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC categories is 50 per cent. The final cut-off will depend on factors such as the number of test-takers and the exam’s difficulty level.

The HPTET 2025 included seven subjects — Shastri, Medical, Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Arts, Punjabi, and Urdu. The exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers.