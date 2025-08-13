Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945595https://zeenews.india.com/education/hp-tet-june-2025-result-released-at-hpbose-org-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-here-2945595.html
NewsEducation
HP TET 2025 RESULT

HP TET June 2025 Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

The HP TET 2025 was conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions across various categories, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 06:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HP TET June 2025 Result Released At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

HP TET 2025: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has officially declared the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2025 today, August 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. To access and download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their roll number and application number in the login portal.

The HP TET 2025 was conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions across various categories. The examination covered eight major categories — Language Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Arts, TGT Non-Medical, TGT Medical, Junior Basic Training (JBT), Shastri, and Urdu. The test was held on multiple dates — June 1, 7, 8, 11, and 14, 2025 — at designated exam centres across the state.

HP TET 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘HP TET 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or application number in the given fields.

Step 4: Your HP TET 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

HP TET 2025; direct link to download result here

In HPTET 2025, candidates from the General category must score at least 60 per cent to qualify, while the minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC categories is 50 per cent. The final cut-off will depend on factors such as the number of test-takers and the exam’s difficulty level.

The HPTET 2025 included seven subjects — Shastri, Medical, Non-Medical, Language Teacher, Arts, Punjabi, and Urdu. The exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aastha Sharma

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK