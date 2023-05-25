HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh SSC Result Declared At hpbose.org- Check Direct link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. The board announced the results at 2:30 pm via press conference. Students can access their individual board results on the official website, hpbose.org, after the results are announced. Around 90,000 students appeared in the Class 10 Term 2 Final Board Examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education administered the examination between March and April. Meanwhile, on May 20, the education board announced the Class 12 results, revealing that 79.74 percent of students successfully passed the examination.

Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result 2023- Direct Link

HPBOSE RESULT 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Step 1: Visit the official website dedicated to the HP board results.

Step 2: Look for the direct link on the results portal for HP 10th Result 2023.

Step 3: Click on the login option.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials as requested.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your scorecard will appear on the screen, displaying your results.

Step 7: Download the scorecard and consider taking a screenshot for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2023: Details Mentioned On HP 10th Board Result 2023

- Roll Number of the students

- Name of the students

- Father name

- Mother name

- Subjects names

- Marks secured in Theory and Practical Exams

- Subject wise marks

- Total Marks obtained

- Division of the students

- HPBOSE 10th result status pass or fail