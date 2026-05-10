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NewsEducationHPBOSE 10th result 2026 out at hpbose.org, Overall 83.87 pass per cent
HPBOSE 10TH RESULT 2026

HPBOSE 10th result 2026 out at hpbose.org, Overall 83.87 pass per cent

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 or Matric examination results for the academic session 2025-26 today, May 10. Students who appeared in the board examinations can now access their results online through the official HPBOSE website hpbose.org.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 10, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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HPBOSE 10th result 2026 out at hpbose.org, Overall 83.87 pass per centImage Credit- Gemini

HPBOSE 10th result 2026 out: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 or Matric examination results for the academic session 2025-26 today, May 10. Students who appeared in the board examinations can now access their results online through the official HPBOSE website hpbose.org.

Also Read: Where to check HPBOSE 10th result 2026

The board released the results at 11 AM, ending the wait for thousands of students across Himachal Pradesh. Along with the results, HPBOSE has also published key examination statistics, including overall pass percentage and merit details.

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Where to check HPBOSE Class 10 result 2026

To access the result, students will need to enter their roll number in the login window provided on the homepage. Candidates can check their results on the official websites:

  • hpbose.org
  • hpbose.org/result
  • digilocker.gov.in
  • umang.gov.in

How to download HPBOSE 10th Marksheet

To check the HPBOSE 10 result 2026, students will need to follow the steps given below: 

  • Visit the Official Website
  • Click on the Result Section, Select the “Class 10 Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  • Enter Roll Number as mentioned on the admit card.
  • Click on the submit button to view the result.
  • Students should download the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future admission purposes

Also Read: The biggest problems still affecting Indian schools in 2026

Details available on HPBOSE marksheet 

Once the HPBOSE 10th result is downloaded, students are avised to cehck the following details mentioned on it. The provisional marksheet contains:

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Division secured
  • Qualifying status

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Merit List

The board has also announced the overall pass percentage for this year’s matric examinations. Along with it HPBOSE is expected to release the detailed topper list, district-wise performance, and merit rankings separately. The merit list will include names of top-performing students along with their marks and school details.

 

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