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NewsEducationHPBOSE 12th Result 2026 out, Overall pass percentage, scorecard, topper list
HPBOSE RESULT 2026

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 out, Overall pass percentage, scorecard, topper list

HPBOSE result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 12 results 2026 today, May 4 on hpbose.org, digilocker.gov.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 out, Overall pass percentage, scorecard, topper listHPBOSE result 2026

HPBOSE result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the Class 12 results 2026 today, May 4. The results for all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts have been announced around 11 AM. Students can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org, digilocker.gov.in.

Along with the result, the board has also released key details such as the overall pass percentage and the list of toppers across streams. This year, overall pass percentage is 92.02% students have passed.

Also Read: GSEB result 2026

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Where to check HPBOSE 12th result 2026

Students can check their results through the following platforms by using their roll number and password

hpbose.org

hpbose.org/Result

DigiLocker

SMS services

HPBOSE 12th topper list 2026

  • Saila Kashyap - 99%
  • Sachita Dhiman - 98.6%
  • Parshi Sharma - 98.6%
  • Tamanna Sharma - 98.4%
  • Nitin Kumar - 98.4%
  • Vaishali Thakur - 98.4%

Sayla Kashyap Tops Science Stream

Sayla Kashyap emerged as the Science stream topper in the Class 12 board exams this year with 99 per cent marks.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Nearly one lakh students had appeared for their board exams this year

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