HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: Exam Schedule OUT For Class 3, 5 And 8 At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Winter School Date Sheet 2025-26: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has officially released the date sheet for the annual examinations. The date sheet is released for the classes 3rd, 5th and 8th. All the students who are going to appear for the exams can now download their date sheet through the official website, i.e. hpbose.org.

According to the official notice, The exam will take place from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. Students will get their question paper and answer booklets at 9:45 AM, which will give them extra 15 minutes to read the question paper and fill in the necessary details before the exam and exam will start at 10 AM sharp.

HPBOSE Class 3, 5 And 8 Datesheet 2025: Steps to Download the Exam Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website- hpbose.org.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Date sheet’ under the section of ‘Examination’ on the homepage, click on it,

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Winter School Examination Schedule 2025-26 for Classes 3 or 5 or 8th.

Step 4: Click on the link of the class you want to check the datesheet of.

Step 5: Your timetable will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Check the dates then download it for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 3, 5 And 8 Datesheet 2025: Important Instructions

The board has issued key guidelines for all students appearing in the winter school examinations. Students are required to report to their examination centres by 9:45 AM, when the Question and Answer booklets will be distributed. They should use the extra 15 minutes to carefully read the questions and fill in all necessary details on the answer sheet, as the exam will officially begin at 10:00 AM. It is mandatory to write the correct question number on the answer sheet. For Class 8, subjects marked with an asterisk (*) will have internal papers conducted by the school. Additionally, carrying calculators, pagers, mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices into the examination centre is strictly prohibited. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.