HPBOSE Board Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Board Result To Be Declared Soon At hpbose.org- Check Date, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Board Result 2023: HPBOSE, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, will soon release the HP Board Class 10 and 12 results. Students who took the 10th and 12th-grade exams will be able to view their results on the official website hobose.org once they are released. The board has yet to confirm a date and time. The State Education Minister will hold a press conference to announce the results. The pass percentage, toppers, and other details will be announced on the day of the results.

HPBOSE Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official HP Board 12th Result website 2023: hpbose.org.

On the homepage, go to the menu bar and click on the ‘Result’ tab

Now, Click on HP Board 12th result 2023.

Enter a student’s roll number in the login window.

Click on the search button to submit it.

Online hpbose.org result 2023 12th class will open on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the result and keep it safe.

From March 11, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the Himachal Pradesh Board held the Class 10th Exam. Class 12 took place from March 10, 2023, to March 31, 2023. To pass the HPBOSE 12th Exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. Similarly, in order to pass the HPBOSE 10th Exams, pupils must have a score of 33 percent. Those who do not pass will be required to take the HPBOSE supplementary exams.