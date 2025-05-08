HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result Soon At hpbose.org- Check Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10th Board Examination results soon. Once released, all the students who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams will be able to download their results from the official HPBOSE website, i.e. hpbose.org by entering their required login details.

The HPBOSE Class 10th Examination took place from 4th March, 2025 to 22nd March, 2025. And class 12th examination was held between 4th March to 29th March. The Practical examination for class 10 took place from 20th February, 2025 to 28th February, 2025. All the students are required to achieve at least 33 percent in all the subjects individually and overall to pass the examination.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official HPBOSE website- hpbose.org.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10/ 12 Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Himachal Pradesh Class 10/12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Last Year Result Date And Pass Percentage

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result was declared on 7th May and class 12th result was released on 29th April. The overall pass percentage of class 10th in 2024 was 74.61 percent. A total 91,422 students have appeared for the examination out of which 67,988 students were able to pass the class 10th HPBOSE 2024 examination. The overall pass percentage of class 12th was 73.76 per cent, a total of 85,777 students sat for the exams, out of which 63,092 passed. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.