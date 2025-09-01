HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 RELEASED At hpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the results for the supplementary exams of Class 10th and 12th. All the candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their results through the official website, i.e. hpbose.org.

Supplementary exams are conducted for students who failed the regular board exam of one or two subjects and for those who want to improve their scores. Students will have to enter their roll number on the official website to access their results. The other official website is hpresults.nic.in.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled as Class 10/ 12 Supplementary result 2025.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number correctly and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your compartment result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details on the scorecard then download it.

Step 8: Print it out for future reference.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS

tudents can also view their results through SMS and DigiLocker. To get results via SMS, candidates need to type HP12_Roll Number (for example, HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750. This service is available for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Full name of the student

Examination roll number

Class and stream details (for Class 12)

Marks scored in each subject

Overall marks obtained

Final result status (Pass/Fail)

Additional remarks, if mentioned

All the candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.

The Himachal Pradesh board released the results of regular board exams of class 12th on 17th May, 2025 on their official website. And the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 83.16 per cent. And the class 10th result was declared on 15th May, 2025 and the overall pass percentage for class 10th was 79.8 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.