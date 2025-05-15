HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board Result DECLARED At hpbose.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)has officially announced the Class 10th Board Examination results. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th examination can now download their result from the official HPBOSE website, i.e. hpbose.org.

Students will have to enter their roll number and other details required to access the result from the official website. The Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th examination took place from 4th March, 2025 to 22nd March, 2024 in a single shift, from 8:45 AM to 12 noon. The exams started from the Hindi subject.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025: Pass Percentage

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official HPBOSE website- hpbose.org.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: How to Check the Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format- HP10(Your Roll Number).

Step 3: Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750

Step 4: Your result will appear in the SMS format.

Step 5: Save it for future use.

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Result was declared on 7th May, 2025 and The overall pass percentage of class 10th in 2024 was 74.61 percent. A total 91,422 students have appeared for the examination out of which 67,988 students were able to pass the class 10th HPBOSE 2024 examination. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.