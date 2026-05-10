HPBOSE 10th result 2026 to be out at hpbose.org, when and where to download scorecard

HPBOSE 10th result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 board examination results today, May 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results online through the official HPBOSE portals hpbose.org

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To check the HPBOSE result, students will need their login details, including roll number and password. Students must know that the HPBOSE result released online will be provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be given to the students from their respective schools later.

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Official websites to check HPBOSE 10th result 2026

Once the HPBOSE 10th result is declared, students can check their scorecards on the following official websites:

hpbose.org

hpbose.org/result

hpbose.org/Result/MatricResult

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Due to heavy traffic immediately after the result announcement, the websites may respond slowly. Students are advised to remain patient and refresh the page after a few minutes if necessary.

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Login details required to check HPBOSE class 10th result

To access the HPBOSE Class 10 result, students will need:

Roll Number

Date of Birth (if required)

These details are mentioned on the HPBOSE admit card.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 result 2026 online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

.Step 2: Click on Result Link “HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “Matric Result” link.

Step 3: Enter Credentials like roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download Scorecard

Step 6: Students should download and print a copy for future reference.

Details mentioned on the HPBOSE scorecard

Once the scorecard is downloaded, students are advised to check the following details mentioned on it. The online marksheet will contain the following details:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

In case of discrepancies, they should immediately contact their school authorities or HPBOSE officials. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks may also apply for:

Re-evaluation

Rechecking

Supplementary examinations

The board is expected to release detailed information regarding these processes shortly after the result announcement.

Last year, HPBOSE recorded a strong overall pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations, with girls outperforming boys in overall performance. Similar trends are expected this year as well.