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NewsEducationHPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results to be released soon? Check how to download scorecard from hpbose.org
HPBOSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2026

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results to be released soon? Check how to download scorecard from hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website. Students will be able to check and download their scorecards online using their roll number.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The HPBOSE SSC results are expected to be announced anytime on the official website.
  • Students are advised to keep an eye on the official updates.
  • The Himachal Pradesh Board is all set to announce the Class 10th (SSC) results soon.
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HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Results to be released soon? Check how to download scorecard from hpbose.orgHPBOSE class 10th result 2026

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has officially declared the Class 12th results, and now Class 10th students are waiting for their results announcements. The HPBOSE SSC results are expected to be announced anytime on the official website. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official updates.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE at tnresults.nic.in; How to download TNDGE Class 12 results marksheet, pass percentage, and merit list

 

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HPBOSE class 10th result 2026 date and time

The Himachal Pradesh Board is all set to announce the Class 10th (SSC) results soon. Last year, the Class 10th results were declared on May 15, 2025. 

Steps to check HPBOSE SSC results 2026

1. Visit the official website.

2. Select the "Results" section.

3. Click the "10th Regular Theory Examination"

4. Enter your login credentials.

5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it.

Details mentioned on the HPBOSE SSC result

1. Student's Name

2. Roll Number

3. DOB

4. Parent's Name

5. Subject-wise marks

6. Qualification status

Also Read: VITEE result 2026 to be released today at 7 PM; Check how to download marksheet through official website

 

Passing Marks Criteria

To pass the HPBOSE Class 10 (SSC) exam in 2026, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject (including theory and internal/practical) and an overall aggregate of 33%. Usually, 80 marks are for theory and 20 for internal assessment, requiring at least 26/80 in theory and 7/20 in internal assessment to pass.

Students waiting for the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement. After the results are declared, candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future admission and academic purposes.

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