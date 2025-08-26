Advertisement
HPBOSE CLASS 10 SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2025

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At hpbose.org- Check Steps To Download The Scorecard Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the results for the supplementary exams of Class 10th at hpbose.org. Scroll down to checkmore details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At hpbose.org- Check Steps To Download The Scorecard HereHPBOSE class 10 supplementary result 2025

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the results for the supplementary exams of Class 10th. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10 supplementary exams will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. hpbose.org after the release.

Supplementary exams are conducted for students who failed the regular board exam of one or two subjects and for those who want to improve their scores. Students will have to enter their roll number on the official website to access their results. The other official website is hpresults.nic.in.  All the candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully. The supply exams for class took place from 22nd to 29th July, 2025 in the morning from 8:45 to 12 noon. 

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website-  hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in. 

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled as Class 10/ 12 Supplementary result 2025.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number correctly and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your compartment result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details on the scorecard then download it.

Step 8: Print it out for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh board released the results of regular board exams of class 12th on 17th May, 2025 on their official website. And the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 83.16 per cent. And the class 10th result was declared on 15th May, 2025 and the overall pass percentage for class 10th was 79.8 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

