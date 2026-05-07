HPBOSE class 10th result expected soon? Check date, time, and how to check scorecard from hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the Class 10 results for 2026 soon. This year, approx 1 lakh students are waiting for their results. According to previous trends, the results are usually announced in mid-May, so this year’s results are also expected to be released in mid-May 2026.

Also Read: CBSE 12th results 2026 expected on April 11, 2026? Check date, time, and official notice

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2026 date and timings

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The result is expected somewhere between May 8 and May 15, 2026. No official confirmation on the exact date or time yet, but reports suggest the announcement could come between 10 AM and 2 PM. Keep your roll number handy. Once the results are out, you must be ready with your login credentials.

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2026 exam date

The HPBOSE Class 10 board exams were held earlier this year at centres spread across Himachal Pradesh. Thousands of students sat for the matric exams, and they've all been waiting since. The board is expected to publish the final results online once they're ready.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10th results 2026 online

1. Visit the official website: hpbose.org.

2. Click on the 'Results' tab on the top menu.

3. Select the 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026' link.

4. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth (as per your admit card).

5. Click 'Search' and download your digital marksheet.

Checking HPBOSE result via UMANG App

1. Open the UMANG app on your phone.

2. Log in with your registered mobile number.

3. Search for the "HPBOSE class 10th result" section link.

4. Enter your roll number.

5. Your scorecard will be shown on the screen.

6. Download and save it.

Step-by-step to check HPBOSE results 2026 through SMS

Text HP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263. You'll receive your subject-wise marks instantly.

Downloading HPBOSE results 2026 through DigiLocker

1. Open the app or visit the website.

2. Log in using your Aadhaar or mobile number.

3. Go to the Education section.

4. Select HPBOSE Class 10th results 2026.

5. Enter your roll number.

6. Download your scorecard and print it.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Passing marks criteria?

Students need at least 33% in each subject to pass. That includes both theory and practical components wherever they apply. If you've fallen short in one or two subjects, compartment exams may be an option. The board will share those details after the results are declared.

Re-evaluation/Re-checking

If you’re unhappy with your scores, you can apply online at hpbose.org. You have 15 days from the result date to apply for re-evaluation (₹1,000 per subject) or re-checking (₹500 per subject).

Note: You must have secured at least 20% in the subject to apply.

Once the results are out, the next chapter begins. Class 11 admissions, stream selection - Science, Commerce, or Arts, and everything that follows. For now, keep your roll number ready and check back on the official platforms. It won't be long.