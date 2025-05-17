HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board Result DECLARED At hpbose.org- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the result of class 12th Board Examination. All the students who appeared for the class 12th exams can download their results from the official HPBOSE website, i.e. hpbose.org by entering their required login details.

The HPBOSE class 12th examination was held between 4th March to 29th March. All the students are required to achieve at least 33 percent in all the subjects individually and overall to pass the examination.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class12 Result 2025: Pass Percentage And Toppers

The overall pass percentage of Himachal Pradesh class 12th examination this year stands at 83.16 per cent. Mehak has achieved the first rank in the state by securing 486 marks and 97.2 per cent, she is from Science stream. Ankita has secured the second rank by securing 483 marks and Payal Sharma has secured the third rank with 482 marks.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official HPBOSE website- hpbose.org.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10/ 12 Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Himachal Pradesh Class 10/12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result 2025: Last Year Result Date And Pass Percentage

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th result was released on 29th April. The overall pass percentage of class 12th was 73.76 per cent, a total of 85,777 students sat for the exams, out of which 63,092 passed. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.