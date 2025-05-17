HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the result of class 12th Board Examination. All the students who appeared for the class 12th exams can download their results from the official HPBOSE website, i.e. hpbose.org by entering their required login details.

The HPBOSE class 12th examination was held between 4th March to 29th March. All the students are required to achieve at least 33 percent in all the subjects individually and overall to pass the examination.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class12 Result 2025: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of Himachal Pradesh class 12th examination this year stands at 83.16 per cent. Mehak has achieved the first rank in the state by securing 486 marks and 97.2 per cent, she is from Science stream. Ankita has secured the second rank by securing 483 marks and Payal Sharma has secured the third rank with 482 marks.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class12 Result 2025: How to Check the Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format- HP12(Your Roll Number).

Step 3: Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750

Step 4: Your result will appear in the SMS format.

Step 5: Save it for future use.

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th result was released on 29th April. The overall pass percentage of class 12th was 73.76 per cent, a total of 85,777 students sat for the exams, out of which 63,092 passed. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.