HPBOSE compartment exam 2026 registration open: Check date, fees, eligibility, and how to apply
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has started registrations for Compartment and Supplementary Exams 2026 for Class 10 and 12 students. Candidates can apply through their schools till June 1 (without late fee) or June 5 (with late fee).
- The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has begun the registration process for Compartment and Supplementary Exams 2026.
- The board has made registrations available for multiple categories of students in the June–July 2026 exam cycle.
- Get your application submitted through your school before June 1.
Trending Photos
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has begun the registration process for Compartment and Supplementary Exams 2026. If you're a Class 10 or Class 12 student who needs to clear a subject or improve your marks, this is your chance. The window is open, but it won't stay open long.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 big update: NTA extends fee refund deadline to June 22, Check important details
Who is this for?
The board has made registrations available for multiple categories of students in the June–July 2026 exam cycle.
Class 10 (Matric) students can apply under:
Compartment
Essential Improvement
Optional Improvement
One Additional Subject
Class 12 (Plus Two) students can apply under:
Compartment and English Only
Improvement of Performance
Diploma Holder Re-appear
One Additional Subject
One important thing:- applications don't go directly from students. Everything has to be submitted through your school or institution.
Deadlines to Remember
Two dates. Both matter.
Without late fee: June 1, 2026
With ₹1,000 late fee: June 5, 2026
Once June 5 passes, that's it. No extensions, no exceptions. Apply before June 1 if you can — paying an unnecessary late fee makes no sense when the timeline is clear.
Also Read: What’s behind the CBSE class 10, 12 result row? A simple breakdown of the ongoing controversy
Fee Breakdown
Class 10:
|Category
|Fee
|Compartment
|₹700 per subject
|Essential Improvement
|₹700 per subject
|Optional Improvement
|₹950
|One Additional Subject
|₹700
Class 12:
|Category
|Fee
|Compartment / English
|Only ₹700
|Improvement of Performance
|₹1,150
|Diploma Holder Re-appear
|₹700
|One Additional Subject
|₹700
Important instructions
Applications go through schools only; there's no direct individual submission route. Fresh candidates are not eligible for this particular exam cycle. Subject changes aren't allowed, except where the board's own rules make a specific provision. Your internal and practical marks from the main examination carry forward automatically; you don't reappear for those.
Fill the form carefully. Read every instruction. A careless mistake on a form is a completely avoidable reason to lose this opportunity.
Registrations are open now. Get your application submitted through your school before June 1, prepare seriously for the exam, and use this for what it's meant to be a real second shot at a better result.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv