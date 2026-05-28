HPBOSE compartment exam 2026 registration open: Check date, fees, eligibility, and how to apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has begun the registration process for Compartment and Supplementary Exams 2026. If you're a Class 10 or Class 12 student who needs to clear a subject or improve your marks, this is your chance. The window is open, but it won't stay open long.

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Who is this for?

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The board has made registrations available for multiple categories of students in the June–July 2026 exam cycle.

Class 10 (Matric) students can apply under:

Compartment

Essential Improvement

Optional Improvement

One Additional Subject

Class 12 (Plus Two) students can apply under:

Compartment and English Only

Improvement of Performance

Diploma Holder Re-appear

One Additional Subject

One important thing:- applications don't go directly from students. Everything has to be submitted through your school or institution.

Deadlines to Remember

Two dates. Both matter.

Without late fee: June 1, 2026

With ₹1,000 late fee: June 5, 2026

Once June 5 passes, that's it. No extensions, no exceptions. Apply before June 1 if you can — paying an unnecessary late fee makes no sense when the timeline is clear.

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Fee Breakdown

Class 10:

Category Fee Compartment ₹700 per subject Essential Improvement ₹700 per subject Optional Improvement ₹950 One Additional Subject ₹700

Class 12:

Category Fee Compartment / English Only ₹700 Improvement of Performance ₹1,150 Diploma Holder Re-appear ₹700 One Additional Subject ₹700

Important instructions

Applications go through schools only; there's no direct individual submission route. Fresh candidates are not eligible for this particular exam cycle. Subject changes aren't allowed, except where the board's own rules make a specific provision. Your internal and practical marks from the main examination carry forward automatically; you don't reappear for those.

Fill the form carefully. Read every instruction. A careless mistake on a form is a completely avoidable reason to lose this opportunity.

Registrations are open now. Get your application submitted through your school before June 1, prepare seriously for the exam, and use this for what it's meant to be a real second shot at a better result.