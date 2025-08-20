HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 10th, 12th; Check HP Board Compartment Result @hpbose.org- Check Steps

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results soon. While students are eagerly waiting, the board has not yet confirmed any official date or time for the release of results. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check their results online through the official website of HPBOSE by entering their roll number and other required details.

Supplementary examinations are specially held for students who could not pass one or more subjects in their regular board exams. These exams provide them with another chance to improve their performance and successfully clear the subjects they had failed earlier. The HP Board Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2025 will display subject-wise marks, overall scores, and the final result status. This will not only help students evaluate their performance but also decide their next steps in academics.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, open the “Results” section.

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result 2025.

Enter your roll number in the given space.

Press “Search” or “Submit” to view your result.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the file and keep a copy for future use.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Full name of the student

Examination roll number

Class and stream details (for Class 12)

Marks scored in each subject

Overall marks obtained

Final result status (Pass/Fail)

Additional remarks, if mentioned

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Pass percentage this year

This year, the pass percentage for HPBOSE Class 10 stood at 79.8 per cent. Out of a total of 95,495 students, 75,862 successfully cleared the Class 12 examination. Meanwhile, 5,563 students were placed in the compartment category, and 13,574 students were declared unsuccessful.