Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948840https://zeenews.india.com/education/hpbose-supplementary-result-2025-10th-12th-check-hp-board-compartment-result-hpbose-org-check-steps-2948840.html
NewsEducation
HPBOSE SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2025

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 10th, 12th; Check HP Board Compartment Result @hpbose.org- Check Steps

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Once declared, candidates who appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check their results online through the official website of HPBOSE by entering their roll number and other required details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 10th, 12th; Check HP Board Compartment Result @hpbose.org- Check Steps

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results soon. While students are eagerly waiting, the board has not yet confirmed any official date or time for the release of results. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check their results online through the official website of HPBOSE by entering their roll number and other required details.

Supplementary examinations are specially held for students who could not pass one or more subjects in their regular board exams. These exams provide them with another chance to improve their performance and successfully clear the subjects they had failed earlier. The HP Board Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2025 will display subject-wise marks, overall scores, and the final result status. This will not only help students evaluate their performance but also decide their next steps in academics.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
  • On the homepage, open the “Results” section.
  • Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result 2025.
  • Enter your roll number in the given space.
  • Press “Search” or “Submit” to view your result.
  • Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the file and keep a copy for future use.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

  • Full name of the student
  • Examination roll number
  • Class and stream details (for Class 12)
  • Marks scored in each subject
  • Overall marks obtained
  • Final result status (Pass/Fail)
  • Additional remarks, if mentioned

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Pass percentage this year

This year, the pass percentage for HPBOSE Class 10 stood at 79.8 per cent. Out of a total of 95,495 students, 75,862 successfully cleared the Class 12 examination. Meanwhile, 5,563 students were placed in the compartment category, and 13,574 students were declared unsuccessful.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aastha Sharma

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK