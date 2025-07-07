HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule OUT At himtu.ac.in- Direct Link To Download the Schedule

HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has officially released the counselling schedule of Himachal Pradesh Common University Test (HPCET) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the counselling princess can check their schedule through the official website, i.e..

Candidates must note that scores of JEE Mains will also work to get admission along with the scores of HPCET 2025. 50 percent of seats are for HPCET qualified candidates while 50 per cent seats are for candidates who want to take admission with JEE Mains scores and if the seats remain vacant then they will be filled on the basis of class 12th Marks of the candidates.

HPCET Counselling 2025 Schedule: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- himtu.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of HPCET 2025 Counselling on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on sign up now and register yourself with all your contact information.

Step 4: Now login into your account using the registered credentials.

Step 5: After logging in, fill the application form by entering your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents according to the instruction provided.

Step 7: Pay the required application fees to complete the process.

Candidates will required all these documents, so they must have their original and self attested copy of all these documents, their HPCET/JEE Main scorecard, their class 12th marksheet and passing certificate, their class 10th marksheet or date of birth certificate, their ID proof (Aadhar card, passport, etc), category certificate (if applicable) and other relevant affidavits for the schemes like Beti hai Anmol, Kashimiri Migrant, etc., without these documents they won’t be allowed to take admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.