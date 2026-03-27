HPU Result 2026 Released: Check UG & PG scores and download marksheet PDF online

Himachal Pradesh University has officially released the HPU Result 2026 for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students who appeared for the semester exams can now check and download their results online from the official website.

HPU Result 2026 Released Online

Himachal Pradesh University has declared semester results for multiple UG and PG courses on its official website, hpuniv.ac.in. The results are available in online mode, and students need their registration number to access the marksheet PDF.

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Courses Included in HPU Results

The results have been announced for several courses, such as MSc Biotechnology, MA English, MA Psychology, MSc Environmental Science, MA Education, MA Sanskrit, MSc Geology, MCom, MSc Physics, MA History, MA Hindi, MCA, MA Geography, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, MA Economics, and many diploma and library science courses.

Students who appeared in the December 2025 examinations can now check their results.

Where to check HPU Result 2026

Students can easily check their results by visiting the official website of Himachal Pradesh University at hpuniv.ac.in. The university has made the result PDFs available for all listed courses.

How to download HPU Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official website: hpuniv.ac.in

Click on the “Result” section in the menu bar

Open the result PDF

Check your result using your registration number

Download and save the PDF for future reference

The release of the HPU Result 2026 brings relief and excitement for students who were waiting for their scores. Candidates are advised to download their marksheets and carefully check all details. For any discrepancies, they should contact the university authorities. Stay connected with the official website for further updates.