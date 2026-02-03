Advertisement
NewsEducationHSBTE Diploma result 2025 OUT at hsbte.org.in- Check direct link to download here
HSBTE Diploma result 2025 OUT at hsbte.org.in- Check direct link to download here

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana State Board Of Technical Education (HSBTE) has officially declared the results for the December Diploma courses 2025 at hsbte.org.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
HSBTE Diploma result 2025 OUT at hsbte.org.in- Check direct link to download hereImage credits: Freepik

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana State Board Of Technical Education (HSBTE) has officially declared the results for the December Diploma courses 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the diploma semester exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. hsbte.org.in.

The result is declared in PDF format and the PDF will include all the important details including student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks and result status. Candidates must check all the details mentioned on it.

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 OUT; Check Direct link to Download the Result

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- hsbte.org.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Examinations’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ link.

Step 4: Now find the link titled ‘December Result 2025’ and click on it.

Step 5: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter the required details and then submit it.

Step 7: After submission, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check the result then download it for future reference.

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) was established under Haryana Act No. 19 of 2008 to provide diploma education in fields like engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy, management, accounts, and applied arts. HSBTE manages diploma, post-diploma, and advanced diploma programs for its affiliated institutions. Currently, around 191 polytechnic colleges are linked with HSBTE, serving students across Haryana.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

