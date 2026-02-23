HSC Chemistry paper leak 2026: Maharashtra board confirms question paper safe, no re-test

HSC Chemistry Paper Leak: According to the latest reports, the Nagpur Police in Maharashtra have arrested two individuals for allegedly sharing an HSC chemistry question paper in a WhatsApp group shortly before the exam. The Maharashtra State Board has clarified that this does not constitute a paper leak, and no re-examination will be conducted.

Police stated that one of the accused is associated with a small tuition centre, while the other was a member of the WhatsApp group where the paper was circulated. Sadar Police Inspector confirmed that the arrests were made around 3 AM and the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the accused cannot be revealed until the main source of circulation is traced. The tuition centre reportedly has 10–12 students, who are yet to be questioned as the exams are still in progress.

The incident came to light on February 18, 2026, at Nagpur’s Mankapur area when an invigilator at St. Ursula’s College noticed a student spending nearly 20 minutes in the washroom during the chemistry exam scheduled at 11 AM.

Upon questioning, the student was found carrying a mobile phone, which is prohibited inside the exam hall. Further investigation revealed that an image of the chemistry question paper had been shared in a WhatsApp group between 10:37 AM and 10:40 AM, just minutes before the exam. Officials also discovered that the physics paper conducted on February 16 had been circulated in the same group earlier that same day.

The WhatsApp group reportedly included 12 students. Authorities confirmed that although one student saw the message notification, she did not open it and could not use her phone during the exam, gaining no advantage. Another student from the group was later questioned, confirming her membership in the same group. Board officials emphasized that the HSC exams will continue as scheduled, as the circulation was limited to a small group of students.

Similar incidents in the past prompted the board to revise exam procedures. Previously, sealed question paper bundles were opened 10 minutes before exams, which may have allowed opportunities for papers to be photographed and shared. Now, papers are distributed at the scheduled start time, with an additional 10 minutes added at the end of the exam to accommodate students.