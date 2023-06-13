HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result Declared At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023: HSCAP Results 2023: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala released the trial allotment result of Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One admission today, June 13. Candidates can check the result status on the official websites at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or through the direct link provided below.

HSCAP Plus One Allotment: Direct Link

Candidates can view their trial allotment results using the candidate login SWS window even though the trial allotment for the merit quota has already been made public.

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

After that click on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023 Download Link

Now enter your login credentials and thereafter www.hscap.kerala.gov.in 2023 Plus One Trial Allotment Result will be displayed on your device’s screen

Now students can Download Kerala Plus One Admission 2023 Trial Selection List

Now students take a print out of the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result.

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023: Last Year's Stats

Last year, a total of 4,71,039 applications were received for 3,00,960 seats. In the result declared, as many as 1,09,001 students have received the first choice for seat allotment. Around 80,000 applications were received from the Malappuram district, of which only 34,517 applicants received allotment.

Candidates can check the trial result by entering the higher secondary admission website through the link "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" which is the admission gateway of the Department of Public Education www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and login through Candidate Login-SWS and through the Trial Results link in the candidate login." reads the statement from the official website.