HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result Today At hscap.kerala.gov.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023: The HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result will be announced today, June 13, 2023, at 4 PM. The Plus One or Class Eleven Admissions Trial Allotment Results will be made available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, by the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala.

Students will be able to obtain the allocation result whenever it is made available.

Candidates can view their trial allotment results using the candidate login SWS window even though the trial allotment for the merit quota has already been made public.

HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

After that click on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023 Download Link

Now enter your login credentials and thereafter www.hscap.kerala.gov.in 2023 Plus One Trial Allotment Result will be displayed on your device’s screen

Now students can Download Kerala Plus One Admission 2023 Trial Selection List

Now students take a print out of the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result.

"The trial allotment result for higher secondary first year admission will be published on 13 June 2023 at 4 PM. Valid applications and options as per prospectus criteria will be considered for allotment.

Candidates can check the trial result by entering the higher secondary admission website through the link "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" which is the admission gateway of the Department of Public Education www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and login through Candidate Login-SWS and through the Trial Results link in the candidate login." reads the statement from the official website.